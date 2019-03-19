Neighbors oppose Selby Gardens parking garage plans

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is spending millions of dollars to upgrade their facility as part of a three-phase master plan to enhance the botanical garden and increase the garden’s green space by 50 percent.
One big change will the construction of a Sky Garden, which will include a five-story parking garage, retail space and a destination rooftop restaurant. It’ll sit on the corner of US 41 and South Orange Avenue, the same location where current parking and Selby’s library sits.
But not everyone is happy with the new additions. If you drive down South Orange Avenue you’ll see these signs that say “Selby Gardens not Selby Garage". More than two dozen of them are lined along South Orange Avenue after neighbors put them out over the weekend.
The neighborhood’s homeowners association spokesperson says traffic is their number one concern.
“It’s going to bring additional traffic to what is already a crowded intersection. They don’t take into consideration the number of visitors they’re going to have when they build this 91 billion dollar master plan," argues Robert Bernstein.
Selby’s President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki says concerns for increased traffic isn’t something they’ve forgotten about when planning the three phase project. In fact they’ve made plans to add roadway improvements, a second left-hand turn lane on North Orange Avenue at the intersection of Mound Street, and a dedicated right-hand turn lane on Southbound Orange Avenue.
Selby Gardens also plan to combine two existing driveways along Orange Avenue into one driveway with directional curbing and signage prohibiting right-hand turn exits from Selby Gardens to Southbound Orange Avenue.
Neighbors say they have no plans to stop Selby Gardens from moving forward but want their ideas to be included in the plan. Selby Gardens says they’ve done just that with 15 neighborhood meetings.
“Even though we a privately owned entity, we’ve done that voluntarily,” says Rominiecki.
