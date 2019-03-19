FDOT to host public meeting to discuss new US 41 widening project in Venice

VENICE (WWSB) -Driving on the Venice Bypass is about to get worse before it gets better.
That's because of a new road construction project that will go from Center Road to Gulf Coast Boulevard along US 41 and will connect to the recently completed Venice Bypass project to the north.
The Florida Department of Transportation will be holding a public meeting on March 19th at the Venice Community Center to answer any questions about the project. The meeting will run from 5-7 p.m.
The project, which starts at the end of March, will be widening US 41 from four lanes to six lanes. Along with that, FDOT will be adding bike lanes and sidewalks, as well as replacing signals and upgrading lighting.
FDOT Public Information Specialist, Jessica Francois, said this project will alleviate the congestion on the crowded road.
"It's going to improve traffic flow and safety of the corridor. More people are moving to Florida everyday, especially South Florida so this project is definitely needed," said Francois.
The road will stay open during the duration of the construction project, but drivers can expect traffic in the area from lane closures.
The project should be complete by spring of 2021.
