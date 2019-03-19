Community in Osprey dealing with multiple bike thefts

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Residents of the Pine Run Community in Osprey are fed up that one or a group of thieves are stealing bikes from the parking area of their homes. One couple even setting up a surveillance camera catching one of the suspects in the act.
Theresa Kveton and her husband had a the 2-thousand dollar electric bike she uses to get around due to her disability that was stolen right in front of her home. She said, “When I was awoken by my son, I was told that it was gone. I felt like someone stabbed me in my heart.”
And Kveton says she’s not the only one. Her neighbors and others in the community have also had bikes stolen. she eventually bought a new bike, but decided to install a surveillance camera in case the thief came back.
Within months, images captured from their camera shows the thief going pass the locked bikes, clearly looking at the bike lock. She said, “We called the police and showed them the video and we kind of told them that we think they are going to come back and steal them.”
And that’s just what the thief did. He came back, used bolt cutters and stole her husbands bike. She’s just afraid that her bike will be stolen again. A bike that she says helps her stay alive. “That’s the only way I can get exercise for my legs and my heart.”
And with no other areas to keep these bikes, Kveton hopes deputies can make their presence known in the area. She said, “Maybe the police could come around two or four in the morning and scan the area for people walking around.”
Anyone with information on the thefts can call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800.
