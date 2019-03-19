Church safety and security meeting in North Port

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - As the world is recovering from the massacre at two mosques in New Zealand last week, people on the Suncoast are getting proactive about safety at their place of worship.
North Port Police will host a seminar on the subject this week led by Suncoast resident Jim Howard. Howard was just 16-years-old when his father shot and killed a deacon at a church in Texas.
Since then, he’s devoted his life to learning how to identify warning signs and potential threats, to better protect churches and the worshipers inside.
The training session will be this Wednesday at the Morgan family center.
Door open at 8:30 in the morning and the seminar will go through 3 p.m.
Everybody from church staff to church goers are invited to attend.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.