Cauliflower “Rice” Biriyani from The Indian Table | Suncoast View

Cauliflower "Rice" Biriyani
Ingredients:
1 head cauliflower, minced into small pieces
1 tbsp ghee or canola oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 small onion, chopped
2 cloves crushed garlic
1 serrano chilli, minced
1 tsp fresh ginger, grated
1/2 tsp turmeric
1/2 tsp cayenne
1/2 tsp Deepa’s Garam Masala
1/4 tsp salt (or to taste)
2 tbsp Roasted peanuts (optional)
Juice of half a lemon
Method:
Heat the ghee / oil in a pan over medium heat. Once hot, add cumin seeds followed by the onions. Stir fry until golden for about 5-10 minutes. Add, garlic, ginger and serrano. Stir quickly for 10 seconds and add the cauliflower. Stir, and add the remaining dry spices and salt. Stir fry for 10 minutes or until cauliflower is tender. Stir in peanuts if using, and the lemon juice. Taste, and adjust seasonings as necessary.
