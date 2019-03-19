Cauliflower “Rice” Biriyani from The Indian Table | Suncoast View

Heat the ghee / oil in a pan over medium heat. Once hot, add cumin seeds followed by the onions. Stir fry until golden for about 5-10 minutes. Add, garlic, ginger and serrano. Stir quickly for 10 seconds and add the cauliflower. Stir, and add the remaining dry spices and salt. Stir fry for 10 minutes or until cauliflower is tender. Stir in peanuts if using, and the lemon juice. Taste, and adjust seasonings as necessary.