In a small mixing bowl toss chili powder, brown sugar, salt, and pepper to make seasoning. Generously season pork shanks. place a large skillet or sauté pan on the stove over high heat. Place pork shanks into pan and sear well on both sides. Remove from sauté pan and put into 400-inch hotel pan and set aside. While pan is still hot, add red bell pepper, green bell pepper, garlic cloves, and sweet onion. Cook vegetables until they are soft and deglaze the pan with red wine. Add bay leaf, black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, cilantro, veal stock, and remaining ingredients of sauté pan to reserved hotel pan with the shanks. Cover with aluminum foil and cook in the oven at 325 degrees for about 4 hours or until Pork shanks are fork tender. Remove shanks from braising liquid and set aside. Strain braising liquid through fine mesh strainer. In a sauce pot sauté all the ingredients for the sauce. Add braising liquid and bring to a simmer. Cook liquid until it has reduced into a sauce.