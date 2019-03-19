Braised Pork Shank from Mattison’s Forty-One | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Braised Pork Shank
Yield : 5 shanks
Braise
Granulated garlic ¼ cup
Chili powder ¼ cup
Brown sugar ½ cup
Kosher salt ¼ cup
Ground black pepper 2 Tbls.
Red bell peppers 1 each
Green bell peppers 1 each
Garlic cloves 15 each
Cilantro, fresh ½ bunch
Sweet onion, chopped 1 each
Bay leaf 2 each
Whole coriander 1 Tbls.
Whole cumin seed 2 Tbls.
Black peppercorns 1 tsp.
Red wine 2 cups
Veal stock 3 Qt.
Sauce
Garlic, minced 2 Tbls.
Shallot, minced 1 Tbls.
Red bell peppers 2 Tbls.
Cilantro, fresh,minced 1 cup
Red wine vinegar ¼ cup
Procedure:
In a small mixing bowl toss chili powder, brown sugar, salt, and pepper to make seasoning. Generously season pork shanks. place a large skillet or sauté pan on the stove over high heat. Place pork shanks into pan and sear well on both sides. Remove from sauté pan and put into 400-inch hotel pan and set aside. While pan is still hot, add red bell pepper, green bell pepper, garlic cloves, and sweet onion. Cook vegetables until they are soft and deglaze the pan with red wine. Add bay leaf, black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, cilantro, veal stock, and remaining ingredients of sauté pan to reserved hotel pan with the shanks. Cover with aluminum foil and cook in the oven at 325 degrees for about 4 hours or until Pork shanks are fork tender. Remove shanks from braising liquid and set aside. Strain braising liquid through fine mesh strainer. In a sauce pot sauté all the ingredients for the sauce. Add braising liquid and bring to a simmer. Cook liquid until it has reduced into a sauce.
Blueberry BBQ
3 pints blueberries
½ cup brown sugar
1 cup balsamic vinegar
1 cup red wine vinegar
1 cloves garlic, minced
1 each sweet onions, julienned
1 each jalapeño, seeded, minced
1 each dark beer
1 tablespoon coriander, ground
1 tablespoon cumin, ground
1 tablespoon coffee, ground
1 tablespoon adobo sauce from chipotle peppers
1 tablespoon salt
Place all ingredients in a sauce pot. Simmer for an hour and a half. Puree in blender until super smooth.
Buche de Noel
Ingredients:
4 eggs separated
2/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons water
½ cup almond flour
½ cup cake flour
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
½ teaspoon cream of tarter
½ teaspoon salt
1 pound dark chocolate chips
2 cups heavy cream
½ pound butter
1 pound powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Procedure:
Bring heavy cream to a boil; pour over chocolate and set aside to melt. After a few minutes, gently stir until smooth and shiny.
Whip egg yolks for about 5 minutes, until thick and pale, slowly add 1/3 cup sugar, vanilla and water. Fold in almonds and flour. In a separate bowl, whip egg whites until foamy, add cream of tartar, salt, and 1/3 cup sugar and continue to whip until stiff peaks form. Fold into egg yolks and pour into a prepared jelly roll pan. Bake approximately 10 minutes until firm to the touch. Do not let edges brown. Immediately invert cake onto a clean kitchen towel dusted with powdered sugar. Remove pan and dust bottom of cake with more powdered sugar, then starting at the narrow end, roll in the towel and set aside to cool.
For the Buttercream: Beat butter with 1 pound of powdered sugar until creamy. Add 1 cup of cooled ganache and beat until light and fluffy. Gently unroll cake, then spread buttercream and reroll. Place in the refrigerator for the icing to set up. Trim the ends of the roll on a diagonal and save the ends for cut branches. Ice with remaining ganache to resemble tree bark and dust with more powdered sugar.
