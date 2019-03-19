Better weather on Wednesday as high pressure moves in across Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The system which brought us all the rain on Tuesday will slip off the SE coast of Florida on Wednesday. Skies will clear somewhat on Wednesday but we will still see some cloudiness now and again. There will also be a 30% chance for a few a.m. showers.
Wednesday will start off with temperatures in the upper 50s and warm into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Thursday we will see a cold front slide through around midday. This front will not bring any rain or clouds for that matter, but it will bring some cooler air our way. The high on Thursday will only reach 71 and the low on Friday will be in the low 50s. So it will be cool on Friday with the high only reaching around 70 degrees.
The weekend is looking amazing with plenty of sunshine on both days and highs will be in the mid to upper 70s each day, maybe a little warmer on Sunday. The next chance for significant rain will come on Tuesday as another front moves in.
