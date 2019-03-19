Better weather on Wednesday as high pressure moves in across Suncoast

Wednesday will start off with temperatures in the upper 50s and warm into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Thursday we will see a cold front slide through around midday. This front will not bring any rain or clouds for that matter, but it will bring some cooler air our way. The high on Thursday will only reach 71 and the low on Friday will be in the low 50s. So it will be cool on Friday with the high only reaching around 70 degrees.