Amendment called for felons to “automatically” have voting rights restored, but Florida lawmakers put in limits

State Rep. Mike Grieco, D- Miami Beach, added, "It was already the right thing to do, before we went ahead and voted for this in November. Now we are at a point where we don't have to run around looking for ways to limit people's ability to vote. That is kind of where we are. We've got a presidential election next year, and this is going to take months if not years, if this were even to pass, to implement. Then, you are going to have fights in the courts."