Amendment called for felons to “automatically” have voting rights restored, but Florida lawmakers put in limits

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Felons would have to clear up any financial obligations, including court costs, fees and fines before having their voting rights “automatically” restored, under a House proposal critics call a modern take on Jim Crow-era poll taxes designed to keep black voters from participating in elections.
In a strict party-line vote following heated testimony Tuesday, a sharply divided House Criminal Justice Committee signed off on the measure aimed at clarifying components of a constitutional amendment approved by voters in November.
The constitutional amendment, which appeared on the ballot as Amendment Four, granted "automatic" restoration of voting rights to felons "who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation." The amendment excluded people "convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense."
State Representative James Grant, who is sponsoring the measure, says the goal of the legislation is to create a uniform and unambiguous way to determine who is and who is not eligible to vote,
"When a petition process leads to a Constitutional Amendment, we as legislators do not have the luxury, the latitude or the freedom to play the 'what if' game, to play the 'edit the language' game," Grant said. "This bill effectively deals only with the definition of the completion of all terms of sentence, the definition of felony sex offense, the definition of murder and it authorizes the Department of State to begin the rulemaking process, to be sure there is some ability to being to try to authenticate voters' eligibility."
State Rep. Mike Grieco, D- Miami Beach, added, "It was already the right thing to do, before we went ahead and voted for this in November. Now we are at a point where we don't have to run around looking for ways to limit people's ability to vote. That is kind of where we are. We've got a presidential election next year, and this is going to take months if not years, if this were even to pass, to implement. Then, you are going to have fights in the courts."
However, many opponents say the bill goes far beyond what Floridians voted on back in November. Neil Volz, with the Florida Restoration of Rights Coalition, had his right to vote restored following the passage of Amendment Four.
"This is about real people's lives, who live in our communities, who are ready to reintegrate and ready to move forward in the way that the voters so kindly and graciously afforded those of us who have past felony convictions," Volz argued.
Kara Gross, ACLU of Florida, added, "This bill maintains lifetime disenfranchisement for non-violent, relatively low-level offenses, and is therefore contrary to the voters will expressed in Amendment Four."
While some proponents of what appeared as Amendment Four on the November ballot maintain the measure does not require any legislative action, state and local elections officials, clerks of courts, prosecutors and others have asked the Legislature for guidance in interpreting what specific crimes qualify as exceptions and what is required for a felon to have completed his or her sentence.
Tuesday's committee stop was the first of several hearings on the issue as the legislature meets during its regular session from now until early May.
State Rep. Adam Hattersley, D- Riverview, said, "Now, when the people take the issue up themselves, this committee and this bill has the near arrogance to think that it is smarter than the over 64 percent of Floridians who want this to happen and move this forward."
