VIDEO | SUSPECT WANTED: Burglar broke in Sarasota home through bedroom and stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One suspect is on the loose after a home security video shows a person entering a Sarasota home through a bedroom door.
On Sat. March, 9, 2018 around 9:45 p.m. Sarasota police responded to a home on Meadow Lark drive, due to a burglary.
Police say after the victims went out to dinner and when they returned home they noticed someone entered their home. Police say the suspect stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry.
Police say the suspect is about 6 feet tall, wearing a track suit, ski mask and gloves. The suspect walked around the property before arriving onto a second-floor balcony and gaining access through the bedroom, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.
Do you know something about this case? Call Detective Angela Cox at 941-363-5827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
