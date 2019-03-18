VIDEO: New multi-use path in North Port for outdoor lovers

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Bike riders and walkers get ready to add a new trail to your list of outdoor spots on the Suncoast.
The city of North Port is planning to install a new multi-use path on the southside of Tropicaire boulevard, from Ponce de Leon Boulevard to Toledo Blade Boulevard.
It is essentially an eight foot wide sidewalk for pedestrians, bicyclists and those with other non-motorized vehicles.
Right now the project is in the design stage. If you want to learn more about the trail, the city is holding a public meeting at city hall on Tuesday, April 2.
