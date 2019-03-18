VIDEO: Driver who purposely slammed into motorcyclist during road rage incident in Sarasota pleads guilty

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A 30-year-old man in the country illegal will be sentenced in May for a shocking road rage incident that was captured on camera.
On April 8 last year, a witness was recording as a motorcyclist and driver were seen arguing with one another while driving near the intersection of Beneva Road and Riviera Drive. Suddenly, the car lunges into the right lane, slamming into the motorcyclist.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared the video taken by the witness and it quickly went viral. Just a few days later, Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla of El Salvador was taken into custody and charged with driving without a license, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.
Deputies found the vehicle, a grey Mazda 3 hatchback, on Lime Avenue. They say it had been stripped of its tags, all four doors and windows, and they learned Medrano-Bonilla had planned to destroy it.
In a court document filed on Monday, Medrano-Bonilla waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty.
He will be sentenced on May 3 and could face up to 4 years in prison.
