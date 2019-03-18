VIDEO: Aggressive squirrel leaps on man as he walks to his truck in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Robby Armstrong just wanted to look in the back of his truck, but a crazed squirrel had other plans.
Robby lives in Sarasota at the east end of Fruitville Road. He was walking to his truck on Saturday when video shows a small squirrel darting down the path, leaping onto his arm, and biting him on the elbow. Robby was left with a small cut on his arm and a few scratches:
But this wasn’t Robby’s first encounter with this particular squirrel. Robby’s neighbors had nursed it from a baby. When it got older, they released it because it became aggressive. It previously attacked his neighbors and his stepson.
So the good news is, Robby won’t need rabies shots and the neighborhood is taking it good-naturedly. However, they are on the lookout for the crazed squirrel and hope it’ll soon calm down.
In the meantime, Robby has taken to calling it the “8-Up Squirrel,” named after Robby’s mega truck mud racing team.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.