UPDATE: 19-year-old breathing on his own after critical hit-and-run crash in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An update on the victim of the terrifying hit and run crash caught on video a few weeks ago. 19-year-old Jack Kelly was in critical condition following a hit and run in front of the Lantern Inn on US 41.
According to a Facebook group called “Jack Kelley #JackStrong”, Kelly is breathing 100 percent on his own now.
It’s a big step for the teenager who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, according to his father.
ABC7 has been following this story since February and Kelley attended Lakewood Ranch High School, where he played basketball, and is currently a student at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. If you’d like to donate to the family, you can do so here.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.