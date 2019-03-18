Two people arrested in North Port after patrol units noticed a stolen vehicle out of Collier County

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Two people were arrested this weekend after North Port patrol units noticed a stolen vehicle out of Collier County.
On Sat. March 16, Terrel F. Barkins was arrested for a DUI and grand theft auto. Charles E. Henry was also arrested as a registered sex offender for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active arrest warrant for Failure to update sex offender information.
Police say Barkins and Henry are not from North Port, research indicates both suspects are from Geneva, FL.
In addition to Henry’s charges above, he is also charged with possession of meth, heroin and cocaine.
