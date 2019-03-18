Shrimp Scampi Over Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli

Ingredients:
- 6 garlic cloves, pressed or grated
- 2 lemons, zested and juiced
- 5 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3/4 pound large shrimp peeled, deveined and butterflied (reserve shells)
- 1/4 onion
- 1 package spinach and ricotta ravioli (locally I use Pepperonata pasta)
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 4 1 bag organic baby spinach
- 1 small bunch parsley, leaves chopped
- 2 fresh diced tomatoes
Directions:
- In a bowl, combine the garlic, zest and juice of 1 lemon, olive oil, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, to taste, and the shrimp. Set aside.
- Meanwhile make a quick shrimp stock: In a small pot, over medium heat, add the shrimp shells and onion. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Strain into a bowl and discard the shells and the onion.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat and add a generous amount of salt. Add the ravioli and cook until just tender. Drain and reserve 1/2 cup of cooking water.
- Heat a skillet over high heat. Add the shrimp and cook until they turn pink and start to caramelize, about 3 minutes. Remove the shrimp from the pan to a plate and add the remaining marinade. Let cook a few minutes then add about 1 cup of shrimp stock and about 1/2 cup pasta water. Continue to cook until sauce reduces by half. Add the zest and juice of the remaining lemon, the butter and the parsley and stir to combine. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, to taste. Add in the shrimp and spinach and toss to combine with the sauce. Place over ravioli and garnish with diced fresh red tomatoes. Serve hot
