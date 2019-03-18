Last full day of Winter will feel like it here along the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An old front and some energy in the Gulf of Mexico will combine to bring cloudy skies along with periods of showers through Tuesday morning. Some of the showers will bring moderate to heavy rain at times while most of it will be light.
Winds will pick up as the low pressure gets closer to the Suncoast. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-20 mph and a small craft advisory is in effect for Suncoast waters through Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be some 10 degrees below average on Tuesday with highs only in the mid 60s. Temperatures will stay on the cool side through the rest of the work week with highs in the low 70s through Thursday. A return to partly cloudy skies can be expected on Wednesday and mostly sunny from Thursday through Saturday.
Look for highs in the low 70s through Thursday and then mid to upper 70s through the weekend.
