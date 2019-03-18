King’s Seafood Boil

- 1 lb king crab, steamed and legs cut into thirds
- 1/2 lb mussels, steamed and opened
- ½ lb shrimp, shell on, steamed
- 4 each cold water lobster tails, broiled with butter
- ½ lb red bliss potatoes, lightly steamed, quartered, broiled with butter for 8 minutes
- 1 ear corn on the cob, steamed, cut into quarters
- 1 cup butter, salted, softened
- 2 tbsp seasoning salt
- 1 tbsp paprika
- ½ tsp cumin
- 2 tsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp lime juice, fresh
Mix butter and all seasoning ingredients in large mixing bowl. Add seafood, potatoes and corn. Toss evenly. Serve hot with garlic bread.
Yields 2 servings
- In a hot wok, add light olive oil. Toss in vegetables and egg. Add garlic and ginger. Quick sautee. Add shrimp and sautee. Add cooked rice, sesame oil and ponzu sauce.
- Coat calamari with salt and pepper seasoned chick pea flour. Pan fry in a separate pan with olive oil.
- Serve rice mixture with crispy calamari on top. Garnish with scallions.
Yields 2 servings
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.