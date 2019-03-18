King’s Seafood Boil

By Judi Gallagher | March 18, 2019 at 1:58 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 1:58 PM
  • 1 lb king crab, steamed and legs cut into thirds
  • 1/2 lb mussels, steamed and opened
  • ½ lb shrimp, shell on, steamed
  • 4 each cold water lobster tails, broiled with butter
  • ½ lb red bliss potatoes, lightly steamed, quartered, broiled with butter for 8 minutes
  • 1 ear corn on the cob, steamed, cut into quarters
  • 1 cup butter, salted, softened
  • 2 tbsp seasoning salt
  • 1 tbsp paprika
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • 2 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tbsp garlic, minced
  • 1 tbsp lime juice, fresh

Mix butter and all seasoning ingredients in large mixing bowl. Add seafood, potatoes and corn. Toss evenly. Serve hot with garlic bread.

Yields 2 servings

