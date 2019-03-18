Florida Department of Transportation crews begin $18 million project in Venice

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Don’t forget about the big construction project in Venice!
Later this month, Florida Department of Transportation crews will start an $18 million dollar road widening project.
FDOT will focus on US 41 from Center road to Gulf Coast boulevard. US 41 will be transformed from a four to six lane road.
If you have any questions for FDOT the state will answer your questions about this project at a public meeting at the Venice community center. That meeting is Tuesday, March 19 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The project is scheduled to be complete by Spring of 2021.
