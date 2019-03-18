Florida Department of Transportation crews begin $18 million project in Venice

By ABC7 Staff | March 18, 2019 at 2:50 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 2:50 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Don’t forget about the big construction project in Venice!

Later this month, Florida Department of Transportation crews will start an $18 million dollar road widening project.

FDOT will focus on US 41 from Center road to Gulf Coast boulevard. US 41 will be transformed from a four to six lane road.

If you have any questions for FDOT the state will answer your questions about this project at a public meeting at the Venice community center. That meeting is Tuesday, March 19 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The project is scheduled to be complete by Spring of 2021.

