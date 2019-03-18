FINAL FOUR: USF will soon select one of four candidates to become president

A 15-member search committee selected four finalists to become the seventh president.
Let’s check out the names:
- Dr. Wanda Blanchett- Interim Provost & Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Rutgers University-New Brunswick
- Dr. Steve Currall- Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Southern Methodist University
- Dr. Debasish (Deba) Dutta- Distinguished Professor of Engineering & former Chancellor, Rutgers University–New Brunswick
- Dr. Jeffrey Vitter- Distinguished Professor of Computer & Information Science & former Chancellor, University of Mississippi
According to the release from USF, at the end of the interviews the search committee will choose a new president during a meeting that will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22 in Traditions Hall.
The president-elect must then be confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors (BOG), which oversees the 12-member State University System. The confirmation is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 during the BOG meeting in Tallahassee.
