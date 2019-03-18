FINAL FOUR: USF will soon select one of four candidates to become president

USF will soon select one of four candidates to become president (USF)
By ABC7 Staff | March 18, 2019 at 4:33 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 4:37 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One of four candidates will soon be the president of University of South Florida.

A 15-member search committee selected four finalists to become the seventh president.

Let’s check out the names:

  • Dr. Wanda Blanchett- Interim Provost & Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Rutgers University-New Brunswick
  • Dr. Steve Currall- Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Southern Methodist University
  • Dr. Debasish (Deba) Dutta- Distinguished Professor of Engineering & former Chancellor, Rutgers University–New Brunswick
  • Dr. Jeffrey Vitter- Distinguished Professor of Computer & Information Science & former Chancellor, University of Mississippi

According to the release from USF, at the end of the interviews the search committee will choose a new president during a meeting that will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22 in Traditions Hall.

The president-elect must then be confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors (BOG), which oversees the 12-member State University System. The confirmation is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 during the BOG meeting in Tallahassee.

