BREAKING: Structure fire in Venice, avoid area

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Venice fire fighters are on the scene of a structure fire on the 700 block of Cypress Avenue in Venice, that started at 6:30 Monday afternoon.
According to Lorraine Anderson, the City of Venice Public Information officer “There is heavy smoke in the area of Cypress and 41 Bypass. Please slow down and use caution as you travel and find an alternate route if possible due to limited visibility.”
“Everyone inside the home got out safely,” according to Fire Chief Shawn Carvey. Venice Police and FPL are also on scene.
The Venice Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
