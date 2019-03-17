VIDEO: Suncoast walkathon invites dogs from all over the community to one local Sarasota park

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you have a dog and missed the walkathon this Saturday, you missed a treat!
Rain did not stop the Suncoast walkathon that allowed residents to participate in a 3K mile walk at Nathan Benderson Park.
The event included music, fun, food and bandannas were provided to support people with vision loss and veterans with disabilities.
Participants brought their dogs and the event provided the bandannas.
If you have photos of you and your dog enjoying the Suncoast feel free to email: wwsbpix@wwsb.tv.
