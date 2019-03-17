VIDEO: Bradenton man charged for allegedly resisting arrest during SWAT team drug raid

MANATEE (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was charged with resisting arrest after Manatee County deputies issued a search warrant of his home.
On February 28, 2019 a search warrant was issued for a home on the 1900 block of 17th Ave E, which was allegedly apart of a drug raid, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A two minute helicopter video from the Manatee County Sheriff’s office show Jarrel Carter, of Bradenton being taken out of the home by Manatee County deputies.
Deputies say they asked Carter to place his hands in the air and get down on the ground. Carter refused and placed his hands towards his pants, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say based on Carter’s refusal they were forced to use a “leg sweep tactic." According to the release, during the tactic Carter grabbed and twisted a deputy’s finger causing the deputy and Carter to both fall on the ground.
Cater was not injured, but arrested. According to the release, the deputy was in need of medical attention.
Carter was one of five suspects who were allegedly apart of selling drugs in the community, according to the release.
ABC7′s Taylor Torregano spoke with Carter on Sunday afternoon outside his home as he gave his side of the story.
“I just feel like I was a target,” said Jarrel Carter about the incident. “You can hear one of them say grab him, but I didn’t resist,” Carter said. “All I did was put my hands up and I was doing what I was told. And instead of them putting my hands behind my back [to] go ahead and arrest me, they went to yanking, and jerking all on me, tripped me with their foot. Two or three of them put their knee on my back and the last one came and put his knee in my neck.”
The investigation still continues. Both videos from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Carter are included above.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.