VIDEO: Bradenton man charged for allegedly resisting arrest during SWAT team drug raid

“I just feel like I was a target,” said Jarrel Carter about the incident. “You can hear one of them say grab him, but I didn’t resist,” Carter said. “All I did was put my hands up and I was doing what I was told. And instead of them putting my hands behind my back [to] go ahead and arrest me, they went to yanking, and jerking all on me, tripped me with their foot. Two or three of them put their knee on my back and the last one came and put his knee in my neck.”