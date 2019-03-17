The Next Cold Front Brings The Rain and Cools Us Off

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The next cold front moves down the state tomorrow and brings the cooler weather and the rain. Monday night our rain chances go up to 70% and the rain will continue into Tuesday. Tuesday will also be the coldest day of the week with highs barely getting up to 70 degrees in many locations. Winds will also be strong on Monday and wind gusts of 20 - 25 mph will be experienced both Monday night and Tuesday.
We will start to see some to see some improvement on Wednesday as the sky clears and the temperatures moderate for the first day of Spring! From Wednesday through the weekend expect mostly sunny skies with highs staying in the low 70′s. Over the weekend we will have temperatures in the upper 70′s and the possibility of rain back in the forecast for Sunday.