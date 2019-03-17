The Next Cold Front Brings The Rain and Cools Us Off

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The next cold front moves down the state tomorrow and brings the cooler weather and the rain. Monday night our rain chances go up to 70% and the rain will continue into Tuesday. Tuesday will also be the coldest day of the week with highs barely getting up to 70 degrees in many locations. Winds will also be strong on Monday and wind gusts of 20 - 25 mph will be experienced both Monday night and Tuesday.