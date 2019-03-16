Parrish teen doing a good deed mistaken for a package thief

PARRISH (WWSB) - Anis John was doing a good deed by bringing a package that was accidentally delivered to his home to the correct home. There was only one number different in the package delivered to John’s home compared to that of it’s intended destination, which was on the same street. Problem is video captured on the ring doorbell made it appear as if the 16-year-old was stealing the package and that’s when the homeowner contacted the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and it was then posted on their facebook page.