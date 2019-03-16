Michael Jackson’s daughter attempts suicide amidst fallout from ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary

SARASOTA (WWSB) - TMZ is reporting that Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s daughter, has been hospitalized following a suicide attempt at her home on Saturday morning.
The police and EMS reportedly responded to her in Los Angeles at around 7:30 a.m. and she was found to have only slit her wrists. She was transported to a hospital and was placed on 5150 hold.
She’s currently in stable condition and is being monitored by a team of doctors. Her family told TMZ sources that Jackson did this in large part due to the backlash from the 'Leaving Neverland’ documentary and the allegations that have came out about her father.
Jackson also attempted suicide in 2013 and and has been open about her battles with depression.
