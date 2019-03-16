Cooler Weather Moving In

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Two cold fronts are moving in and while the one has brought us cloudy skies and some widely scattered showers and a slight cool down,the next one will bring in the reinforcements....steady, cooler temperatures.
All this week temperatures will sty in the low 70′s as we head into the first day of Spring on Wednesday. Lows will drop into the 50′s a good 10 degrees colder than we have been experiencing so you will feel the difference. Winds get high through the beginning of the week with the passage of the cold front, too.
On Wednesday, the skies will be clear, the winds will die down and the temperatures will stay steady.
