Cold front to bring some changes to Suncoast over the weekend and beyond

SARASOTA (WWSB) - All this week we had temperatures well above average into the low to mid 80s but that is all about to change. We are not going to see a drastic drop to our temperatures but it will be noticeably cooler beginning on Sunday and continuing through Thursday.
The rain chance is not all that high but I still think we will see a few scattered showers both on Saturday and Sunday. Don’t expect anything too strong but an occasional shower moving through is not out of the question over the weekend.
The front will pull up stationary just to our south which means we can expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will only be in the low 70s some 10 degrees cooler than it has been. The rain chance on both weekend days is at 30%.
On Monday expect mostly to partly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the low 70s. A weak area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf and intensify over the Bahamas on Tuesday. This will bring a good chance for some light to moderate showers over parts of the Suncoast on Tuesday. The forecast models have been trending south over the last few runs.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 70s through Friday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.