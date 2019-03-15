Traffic stop leads to firearm, ammunition & marijuana

Rashaad Williams, 21, and Ke’Andre Walker, 20, both of Sarasota, are being held at the Sarasota County Jail. Williams is facing felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Walker is being charged with two misdemeanors for no valid driver’s license and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.