Traffic stop leads to firearm, ammunition & marijuana

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police patrol officers have arrested two men who facing multiple charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Rashaad Williams, 21, and Ke’Andre Walker, 20, both of Sarasota, are being held at the Sarasota County Jail. Williams is facing felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Walker is being charged with two misdemeanors for no valid driver’s license and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.
Police arrived at the of the 2900 block of North Washington Boulevard after receiving advisories that a vehicle was traveling 61 miles per hour (mph) in 45 mph zone with high beam lights on. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 3700 block of North Washington Boulevard.
According to reports, when officers exited their vehicle, they noticed Walker making hand movements around him and when approaching they immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Williams was in the passenger seat and he looked back and made hand movements under his seat and towards the passenger side door.
Both of them were asked to step out of the vehicle but before Williams stepped out he handed the officers a ziploc bag that contained marijuana inside. When officers searched the vehicle, they located a Glock 22 firearm, .40 caliber live round in the glove compartment, small bag of cocaine, a scale, two baggies with marijuana and small apple bags.
Both Williams and Walker were arrested and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.
