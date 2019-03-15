State-wide library checkout access now available for Sarasota County residents

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Library cardholders of Sarasota County will be able to check out books libraries across the Sunshine State today.
The county is starting to use Tipasa, which is an interlibrary loan system that allows patrons to search, request and borrow print materials and digital journal articles that are not currently owned by Sarasota County from libraries throughout the state, according to a news release.
“We’re thrilled to be able to expand the resources available to Sarasota County residents,” Director of Libraries and Historical Resources Sarabeth Kalajian said. “This service will be particularly helpful to patrons seeking information from specialized or out-of-print sources.”
The news release also stated that cardholders will be able to set up an account , search resources and request items all from their own computers or devices. Requested items will be delivered to the libraries for pick-up by the patrons.
