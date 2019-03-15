Siesta Promenade Project set to go underway despite petitions from citizens

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Siesta Project is set go underway and plans are slowly getting approved.
Today, ABC7 spoke with the development team working on engineering and design plans which should be done in the next six months.
Ground is expected to be broken and the construction will start this Fall on nearly 24 ares of land. The plans are for more than 400 apartments, a 130 room hotel, and retail shops, However, there are residents who already live in the area that have expressed concerns about extra traffic.
They also have concerns about drivers cutting through their neighborhood. Some of the citizens have even gone as far as starting and signing a petition to prevent the project from happening.
