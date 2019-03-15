Phone lines have been repaired in Venice

(Source: Pixabay)
By Xavier McKnight | March 15, 2019 at 8:37 AM EST - Updated March 15 at 3:55 PM

VENICE (WWSB) - The damage that occurred to the AT&T phone network that caused the phone lines and service to be unavailable is now repaired.

The issue was reportedly fixed this morning at approximately 11:50 a.m.

The service had been out since Thursday and the exact cause still is not known at this time. However, city officials were told that an issue on the AT&T network may be the cause of the outage.

All City facilities have had their phone service restored.

