Phone lines have been repaired in Venice

VENICE (WWSB) - The damage that occurred to the AT&T phone network that caused the phone lines and service to be unavailable is now repaired.
The issue was reportedly fixed this morning at approximately 11:50 a.m.
The service had been out since Thursday and the exact cause still is not known at this time. However, city officials were told that an issue on the AT&T network may be the cause of the outage.
All City facilities have had their phone service restored.
