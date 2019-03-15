Phone lines down in Venice

VENICE (WWSB) - There is an unexpected communications outage that has caused the phone lines for the City of Venice to be out of service.
The service has been out since Thursday, March 14 and the exact cause is not known at this time. However, city officials are being told that an issue on the AT&T network may be the cause of the outage.
The City has been in contact with its phone providers for a resolution timeframe.
Further information will be revealed when more details are available.
