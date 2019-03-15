Margaritaville celebrates groundbreaking compass on Anna Maria Sound

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Margaritaville Holdings and Floridays Development Company celebrated the groundbreaking of the new COMPASS by Margaritaville Hotels and Resorts on Anna Maria Sound during a festive ceremony.
The new compass is designed to help travelers relax, rejuvenate and escape the everyday, the upscale boutique select-service hotel will offer a nature-inspired design and premium amenities in each of its 131 guestrooms. This include’s Margaritaville’s signature bedding, oversized bathrooms with rainfall showers and smart TVs.
An outdoor pool area will be located between the hotel and a free-standing Floridays Restaurant and Grill.
This hotel is part of the One Particular Harbour development created in partnership with Minto Communities, which also includes 132 luxury residences and a recently opened deep-water marina.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.