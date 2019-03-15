Chalkboard Champions: Kindergarten teacher Loreena Durrance

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Did you have a teacher that made an impact on you?
Loreena Durrance was that sort of teacher for countless students in Manatee County over the past 25 years. After spending most of her career at Ballard Elementary, she’s now helping students reach their potential at Tara Elementary School.
This week we’re honoring her as our ABC 7/Gettel Automotive Chalkboard Champion for March in Manatee County. Here’s part of the nomination from a former kindergarten student who is now in her 20s.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to honor you. I wanted to say 'thank you’ for having such a positive impact on myself and others throughout the years. Your hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed. Thanks again for being a great role model and such a wonderful teacher."
Watch our crew surprise Mrs. Durrance. Her reaction will make you smile.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.