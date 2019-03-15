First Alert Weather: A cooler, unsettled shift in the weather comes this weekend

Bigger questions come into the forecast for early next work week. Little bits of energy will move across Florida with the possibility of a surface low forming off the southeast Florida coast. Models are conflicted about the location of the rains that would accompany the low and the amount of rain produced. For this reason the confidence is low in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week at this time. Over the next day or so the forecast should become clearer but Monday night or Tuesday seems to be the best rain chance of the next seven days. A series of cloudy or mostly cloudy days with temperatures running much cooler can be expected.