Family and friends remember Drevian Mays during vigil in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - It was a very emotional night tonight at the Riverwalk in Bradenton. Many people remembering Drevian Mays, a life cut way too short.
Lots of tears flowing tonight as a large crowd of family and friends coming together for a vigil for Drevian. The 17-year-old shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Newtown section of Sarasota.
“It’s been very difficult for the family, as you can see he was loved by everyone, you have multiple schools out here, multiple communities from Sarasota to Manatee County to show love," said Clinton Brewer, a cousin. "He was a great kid, great basketball player, everyone loved him.”
Balloons flew up to the heavens for Drevian, candles were lit and people getting up to speak to remember him. Gelanda Veillard is a classmate of Drevian’s at Braden River High School. They had bonded over basketball, he was the starting point guard for the boys team and she’s a player for the girls team. Tonight she was remembering the good times.
“What I remember the most about Drevian was his personality, how funny he was, how sarcastic he was," said Veillard. "It was just never a dull moment when you were with Drevian.”
17-year-old James Griffin turned himself in earlier this week and is accused in Drevian’s death. Family members say tonight’s vigil is a step in the healing process.
“Everyone is here to support the mom here standing with me, everyone is here to show love so that the community is here for her in her time of need,” said Brewer.
Family members say services for Drevian Mays will be taking place this weekend.
