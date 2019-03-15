Corned Beef Ruben Casserole from Geier’s Sausage Kitchen | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Corned Beef Ruben Casserole
Geier’s Sausage Kitchen
Ingredients:
· 5 slices of rye bread, cubed
· 1 lb sliced Corned Beef
· 10 slices swiss cheese
· 2 lbs raw sauerkraut
· Thousand Island Dressing
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Place the cubed bread on a baking sheet and bake until the bread becomes dry. Can leave on counter night before and the bread will dry out.
3. Coat the pan in butter or non-stick spray. Cover the bottom of the pan with a layer of the cubed bread.
4. On top of the bread start with a layer of corned beef then Swiss cheese. On top of the cheese cover with Thousand Island dressing and then sauerkraut.
5. Repeat starting with the bread and layering as before.
6. Bake for approx. 35-40 min and then let sit on counter for at least 5 min before serving.
7. Enjoy!
