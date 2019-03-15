Community boardwalk damaged in brush fire at the Venetian Golf and River Club

VENICE (WWSB) - Firefighters were busy overnight putting out a brush fire at the Venetian Golf and River Club in Nokomis.
It started around 10:30pm Thursday. The fire was in a two-acre wooded area near homes near the River Club, which includes a restaurant, fitness center, and pool. There is also a boardwalk behind the club.
Helicopters and emergency vehicles were on the scene.
According to Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, the blaze burned between 500 and 1,000 feet of the community’s boardwalk behind the clubhouse. There were no injuries reported and no homes were damaged.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by City Fire Marshal Jack Stevenson. Firefighters are expected to be back out Friday to extinguish any flare-ups and residents should expect to see smoke in the area.
