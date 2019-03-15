Cold front to bring some clouds with a chance for showers over the weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One more day of great beach weather and then it goes a bit sideways after Friday. The “Bomb Cyclone” which brought the wicked weather to the Central U.S. is throwing us a cold front on Saturday. This front will not have a lot of punch to it however so just expect an increase in cloudiness along with a few scattered showers on Saturday and pretty much the same on Sunday. The rain chances for both of those days will be at 40%.
It gets a bit complicated after that. Earlier this week the 2 most reliable forecast models were suggesting an area of low pressure developing in the Gulf and moving across W. Central Florida on Tuesday. The European had it moving closer to the Suncoast while the GFS or U.S.A. model showed it moving mainly across S. Florida. The latest EURO now shows it moving across S. Florida following the GFS lead.
If this trend continues with a more S. Florida target then we will not see as much activity here along the Suncoast on Tuesday. We will certainly see cooler weather settle in beginning on Sunday and sticking around through Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
