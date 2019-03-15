Cold front to bring some clouds with a chance for showers over the weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One more day of great beach weather and then it goes a bit sideways after Friday. The “Bomb Cyclone” which brought the wicked weather to the Central U.S. is throwing us a cold front on Saturday. This front will not have a lot of punch to it however so just expect an increase in cloudiness along with a few scattered showers on Saturday and pretty much the same on Sunday. The rain chances for both of those days will be at 40%.