Active fire at the Venetian Golf and River Club

VENICE (WWSB) - There has been a fire at the Venetian Golf and River club near the Myakka River and it currently an active scene.
The fire is in the wooded area and near homes and there are helicopters and emergency vehicles on the scene. For anyone trying to get the area it is required to go into the neighborhood to do so.
The fire is reportedly close to the River Club which is a restaurant, fitness center, resort like pool and has nice houses nearby. There is also a boardwalk behind the club.
We have a crew who is headed to the scene now to gather further details and information.
