Weather stays nice and warm through Friday and then a cold front moves in for the weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The high on Wednesday was 86 degrees just 1 degree shy of tying a record high. On Thursday expect another warm one with a little more humidity returning to the Suncoast. There will also be a slight chance for a late day shower or two as the SE wind hits the sea breeze near the coast.
A cold front will slide down our way on Saturday bringing increasing clouds and a few showers scattered about throughout the day. The front will push just to the south of our area on Sunday and pull up stationary. We will continue to see some cloudiness on St. Patrick’s day along with a small chance for a few showers.
Temperatures will cool somewhat on Sunday with a high near 75 which is close to the average for this time of year. Monday look for variable cloudiness and a high in the mid 70s. A storm system begins to move in on Tuesday bringing some much needed rain and cooler weather due to the increasing cloudiness. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s.
The rain could linger into Wednesday and then skies will clear on Thursday and temperatures will stay near or slightly below the average which is 76 degrees.
