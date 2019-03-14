Suspect identified after threat found in bathroom of Bradenton high school

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A high school in Manatee County went into lockdown Thursday morning after a threat was found in one of the bathrooms.
The district says a note was left in the bathroom at Bayshore High School on 34th Street West in Bradenton, prompting the school to go into lockdown. The district did not say what the nature of the threat was.
After about an hour, the lockdown was lifted and a suspect was identified.
No further details are available at this time.
