15-year-old boy accused of writing threatening note that prompted lockdown of Bradenton high school

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A high school in Manatee County went into lockdown Thursday morning after a threat was allegedly found in one of the bathrooms.
The district says a note was left in the bathroom at Bayshore High School on 34th Street West in Bradenton, prompting the school to go into lockdown. The district says that the note implied that because of bullying, the suspect was going to shoot people at the school.
Detectives investigated and say the 15-year-old suspect admitted that he wrote the note. A search of his residence no guns were found.
After about an hour, the lockdown was lifted. The suspect has been charged with Written Threats of a Mass Shooting.
