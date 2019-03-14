SRQ reacts to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes and the possible impact on the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Of the more than 70 Boeing 737 Max planes in the United States, none are here at SRQ, and Tampa International Airport says these planes are part of only about five percent of their daily operations. SRQ's President and CEO Rick Piccolo tells us even though there's minimal impact to air travel here on the Suncoast because of these grounded planes, it's still going to cause problems throughout the country and worldwide.