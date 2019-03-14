Sarasota County Jail helping inmates secure ID Cards

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Inmates in the Sarasota County Jail are now being placed in positions to secure their own ID Cards.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office partnered up with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) to bring the Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile to the Sarasota County Jail Thursday morning,
The FLOW mobile is one of 13 units throughout the state of Florida that provides mobile services to residents including renewing, replacing, and changing information on drivers’ licensesm issuing identification cards renewing vehicle registrations, and more.
Sheriff’s office corrections personnel worked with FLHSMV to secure the vehicle for a trip to the Sarasota County Jail to equip inmates with ID cards. 19 inmates received their cards over the course of approximately two hours. The goal of the cards is to help the inmates achieve success after incarceration.
