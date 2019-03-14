Manatee County kids eat free during spring break

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Spring break is almost here for students on the Suncoast. And while most kids are happy to have a break from class, the Manatee County school district wants to make sure all kids have enough to eat during their break.. Spring break in Manatee County runs from March 25th through the 29th.
During that week, the school district will provide free lunches through two mobile feeding buses. “On breaks they may not have access to meals at home so they’re really missing those opportunities to have food so it’s really important to get out in the community during those break times to make sure we’re feeding the kids.”, said Manatee County Schools nutritional specialist Skye Grundy.
Expected to feed roughly 500 students over the break, the program is specifically put in place because nutritious food is vital even during break. Grundy said, “If they’re missing meals and missing food, they’re becoming malnourished. they’ve lost energy and when they come back to school they’re not ready to just get back in it, especially after spring break when it’s going into that big testing time,.”
Many school items on the menu such as tostados and pizza with a variety of fruits and vegetables. The buses providing indoor and outdoor seating. President of the NAACP Manatee chapter Rodney Jones says not only does the program help families, but it allows the community of Bradenton Village to socialize. “It’s a good way to catch up with everyone in the neighborhood and all the kids here, talk to them about school and see how things are going at home.”
(Bradenton, FL. – March 14, 2019) Manatee County School District’s Food and Nutrition Services Department will provide children free lunch during Spring Break, which takes place from Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29, 2019. The free meals will be offered to kids, 18 or younger, as part of the Spring Break Food Service Program.
Two Food and Nutrition Services Mobile Feeding Buses will deliver the meals to five stops, rain or shine:
North Locations:
Turner Chapel from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Lincoln Park in Palmetto 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
South Bus Locations:
Southeast High School from 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Bradenton Village Apartments from 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
City Stop in Downtown Bradenton from 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.