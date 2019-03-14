Lanning Tire closes both locations in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Lanning Tire Sales in Sarasota has closed.
The business opened in 1974 and recently shut its doors at both location on North Lime Avenue and Mariotti Court. A sign at their location on North Lime Avenue in Sarasota says, "Out of Business - Closed."
When you call their number for either location, a recorded message thanks you for calling, then states, "Please know that Lanning Tire has closed for business. We are no longer open, effective immediately. We appreciate and thank you for your patronage and business during our years of operation."
This came as a surprise to some who stopped by to get tires and found the business closed.
It remains unclear as to why the business closed.
