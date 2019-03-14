Former IMG Academy director facing multiple criminal charges

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Not only is the case of college admission scams highlighting the actresses, wealthy parents and college coaches allegedly involved, but the Suncoast has a connection.
It’s a crime that has put two well known actresses--Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman in the spotlight. Also bringing unwanted publicity to IMG Academy in Bradenton.
Sarasota native and former IMG director Mark Riddell is accused of taking students test for them. He faces two criminal charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection to his alleged involvement in the scheme.
ABC7 reached out to IMG Academy on Tuesday. In a statement, IMG said, “Today we were made aware of the charges against Riddell and he has been suspended indefinitely as the matter continues to be investigated.”
Riddell was not at home today when we stopped by for comment, but we spoke with neighbors who says Riddell pretty much keeps to himself. Khuda Bux said, “I see him once in a while when he comes out to pick up the mail just to say hi.”
And in the world of academia, State College of Florida’s Director of Placement Testing Dee Dee Gatch has been heading the testing center for more than 3 decades. She says she’s not surprised this scandal came to light. “In the world of testing, there is always people who are trying to find their way around the system. There are high stakes to get into these high level universities and we know people will do just about anything.”
Here at SCF, to protect the integrity of placement exams, Gatch says photo ID’s are required. “We also have a form to ask them for a writing sample, so that if we have any questions about integrity or cheating then we have numerous ways to go back and research to make sure that there has not been any cheating that has occurred.”
