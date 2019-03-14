Dolphin rescued after being entangled in fishing line

ENGLEWOOD (WWSB) - Marine mammal biologists and rescue partners from around the state helped two dolphins in trouble in Englewood this past Monday.
A team of experts spotted the mammals and deployed a net to secure them. They say the two dolphins held close to each other during that process.
The rescue crews say a fishing line went through the calf’s mouth, cutting into the jaw and gum tissue of its upper mouth.
According to an FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Facebook post, the entanglement was major with the fishing line cutting around a third of the way through each of the calf’s fluke blades.
Rescue crews were able to remove the line and give the calf an antibiotic shot. Afterwards, they took measurements and collected a blood sample.
The rescue ended with both mammals swimming off in their natural habitat.
If you see an injured or entangled dolphin or other wildlife, please call FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-3922, press “7” for the operator.
Special thanks to FWC marine mammal biologists with rescue partners from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, University of Florida, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and My FWC Law Enforcement.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.