Crash on I-75 South between semi and pickup truck hauling boat

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Traffic is moving slowly on I-75 South near Clark Road (Exit 205) after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck hauling a boat.
The two right hand lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up for quite some distance approaching the crash.
The crash happened around 10am. Florida Highway Patrol says the semi went off the highway and overturned and the boat broke free from the pickup truck, ultimately coming to a stop in the southbound lanes.
The 30-year-old driver of the semi suffered a minor injury. Crews also rescued his dog from the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.